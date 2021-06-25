The Cowessess Indigenous Group reported the discovery of 751 unidentified graves on the grounds of the Marieval Indigenous Residential School, in the province of Saskatchewan. They listed it as the “most significant discovery to date in Canada.” It is added to the 251 remains of children reported on May 29 in a similar center.

For years, one of the great wounds in Canada has been to reconstruct the abuse to which hundreds of indigenous children were subjected. Since 1874, it became common practice to force minors to attend Catholic boarding schools, where they were prohibited from speaking their aboriginal language and practicing their traditions. according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. And today, the harassment to which they were subjected continues to come to light.

The most recent find was that of hundreds of tombs in one of those centers, called the Marieval Indigenous Residential School. “As of yesterday (June 23), we found 751 unnamed graves,” said Cadmus Delorme, head of the Cowessess First Nation. He and the Saskatchewan Federation of Sovereign Indian Nations issued a joint statement explaining that “this is not a mass grave” and that they will study each grave to arrive at the exact number of victims.

Additionally, Delorme mentioned the possibility that the graves could have been marked at some point. If so, he suggested that those responsible for removing the tombstones would be representatives of the Catholic Church. This is a crime in Canada, so the scene is being treated as a “crime scene”.

A team conducts a ground penetrating radar search of a field, where the Cowessess First Nation said it had found 751 unmarked graves, near the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Grayson, Saskatchewan, Canada, on June 18, 2021. © Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations via REUTERS

Marieval is one of 139 former Catholic boarding schools known in Canada for forcibly separating thousands of indigenous children from their families, their language and their culture. It was in operation between 1899 and 1997 and was administered by the Government, the Catholic Church and Christian churches of Ottawa.

For these reasons, Delorme considered that Pope Francis should apologize for “what has happened in the Marieval school residence, its impact on the first nation of the cowessess, the survivors and their descendants. The apology is one step of many on the road to recovery, “he said.

For the Prime Minister of this country, Justin Trudeau, this new finding is “a shameful reminder of the systematic racism, discrimination and injustice that indigenous peoples have faced and continue to face in this country.”

Who also spoke on the matter was Perry Bellegarde, national head of the Assembly of First Nations in Canada. “The news of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in the first cowessess nation is absolutely tragic, but not surprising. I ask all Canadians to be with indigenous people in these extremely difficult and emotional times, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

It is the second discovery of unmarked graves in former school boarding schools

Although this is the largest tomb find ever, it is not the only one. On May 29, 215 remains of indigenous children were discovered in the gardens of what was the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Like the remains found now, this time they reached the graves using ground-penetrating radars.

The bones determined that among the dead were children under 3 years of age and estimates estimate that all minors were buried more than 40 years ago. However, their deaths were never documented.

As now, with that discovery, indigenous communities asked Pope Francis to apologize for the actions of the Catholic Church. However, the Supreme Pontiff only said he felt pain, without expressly apologizing. Now, he has not yet responded to the new request.

An estimated 150,000 children were victims of all kinds of abuse. In one report, mistreatments ranging from physical abuse, rape, malnutrition, scientific experiments, to disappearances were reported.

It is possible that between 4,000 and 6,000 children have died in these centers. And before this, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada recognized these events as a “cultural genocide.”

With EFE and Reuters