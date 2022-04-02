<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Migrants wait their turn to meet with the United States authorities<span> Photo: CUARTOSCURO.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648923222823\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/02\/cientos_de_migrantes_ucranianos_acampan_en_tijuana_2_crop1648923221747.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="The United States will receive hundreds of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The United States will receive hundreds of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion<span> Photo: CUARTOSCURO.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648923255437\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/02\/cientos_de_migrantes_ucranianos_acampan_en_tijuana_3_crop1648923253252.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="As migrants arrive, they sign up on a list at the San Ysidro Port of Entry to cross the border in order"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>As migrants arrive, they sign up on a list at the San Ysidro Port of Entry to cross the border in order<span> Photo: CUARTOSCURO.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648923288548\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/02\/cientos_de_migrantes_ucranianos_acampan_en_tijuana_4_crop1648923287390.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="Authorities can only process a maximum of 100 requests per day while the list already has more than 700 names"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Authorities can only process a maximum of 100 requests per day while the list already has more than 700 names<span> Photo: CUARTOSCURO.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648923355695\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/02\/cientos_de_migrantes_ucranianos_acampan_en_tijuana_6_crop1648923354579.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="Ukrainian volunteers residing in California have joined to support their compatriots"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Ukrainian volunteers residing in California have joined to support their compatriots<span> Photo: CUARTOSCURO.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648923403880\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/02\/cientos_de_migrantes_ucranianos_acampan_en_tijuana_5_crop1648923403215.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="Ukrainian migrants cross into the United States in groups of 25 to 30 people"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Ukrainian migrants cross into the United States in groups of 25 to 30 people<span> Photo: CUARTOSCURO.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#Hundreds #Ukrainian #migrants #camp #Tijuana
