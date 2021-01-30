Sassi Jbeil, agencies (Tunisia)

Hundreds of Tunisians marched in the Tunisian capital yesterday to protest against police violations that they say endanger the freedoms they gained in the 2011 revolution.

Hundreds of police confronted the demonstrators, which led to skirmishes, and some protesters threw bottles at policemen, while security forces beat the demonstrators with sticks.

Tunisia has been witnessing nearly daily protests since mid-January, the anniversary of the Tunisian revolution that sparked uprisings across the region in 2011.

Amidst sporadic clashes, police have arrested more than 1,000 people during demonstrations over the past two weeks to protest financial inequality, the marginalization of poor areas, and what demonstrators describe as police brutality and practices.

A young man died in the town of Sbeitla last week, and his family said he was hit by a tear gas canister.

In Tunisia, hundreds joined a protest in the center of the capital and skirmishes broke out as police blocked the road in front of the demonstrators, preventing them from reaching Habib Bourguiba Street.

The Ministry of the Interior is located on this main street, and major demonstrations are usually held there.

A witness said: Some protesters threw bottles at the police, while about 10 policemen used batons to stop them and prevent them from reaching the street.

“They want to steal the principles that we have gained since the revolution,” said a protester, Muhammad Smaida.

Sumaida likened Tunisian Prime Minister Hisham El Mechichi to the despotic President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was toppled by a popular revolution in 2011 after nearly 25 years in power. “Today our right to demonstrate has become threatened by the new Ben Ali,” said Somida.