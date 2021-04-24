Several hundred trucks have piled up on the Kazakh-Russian border. A similar situation was caused by increased control by Russia. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the border service of the national security committee of the republic.

More than 350 freight vehicles are located near the Syrym checkpoint. They come from Kazakhstan. According to the ministry, the accumulation occurred due to the strengthening of control measures related to the provision of a “technological passage” to identify items and materials that are prohibited from transportation.

A similar situation is observed in the area of ​​the Russian checkpoint “Mashtakova”. More than 400 vehicles from Russia to Kazakhstan have accumulated there. The department urged drivers, especially those who transport perishable goods, to take into account the circumstances when planning the route.

Earlier in April, officers of the border service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) began to inspect heavy food trucks en route to Kazakhstan in a new way. As a result, many kilometers of traffic jams formed at such checkpoints as Moshtakovo, Ozinki, Bugristoe and Petukhovo.