Hundreds of transgender inmates in California’s men’s prisons in 2021 have demanded to be transferred to women’s institutions – they are eligible to do so under a new law that went into effect in January. According to the Los Angeles Times, some of them are suspected of deceiving the authorities.

So far, only a few criminals have been transferred to women’s prisons at their request, in no case has the prisoner been refused. It is noted that the prison system, after the entry into force of the law, is obliged to treat prisoners in accordance with the gender identity that they themselves require.

Consideration is also being given to the transfer of prisoners who have not undergone any surgical operations to women’s prisons. According to the newspaper, in institutions for women, both workers and prisoners themselves are expecting an increase in cases of sexual violence because of this.

Similar measures were previously resorted to by the Canadian authorities – there in women’s prisons found themselves including transgender males convicted of raping women and girls. A group of women activists, outraged by what is happening, demands to maintain the distinction in prisons by biological sex, and not by gender identity.

In 2018, a man transferred to a women’s prison in Britain, referred to in the media as Karen White, was was found guilty in a series of rapes. After he was transferred from the men’s prison, he began to attack inmates. He was sentenced to life in prison, and under British law, his sex-reassignment operations are paid for by the public health system.