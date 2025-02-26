A cliff at the foot of the Yangtze River has been viralized on social networks and has captured the attention of hundreds of tourists who go to a specific point of this magical place to be able to Photograph with the dog -shaped mountainwhich seems to rest on river waters.

This is a cliff that is located at a point on the Yangtze River, in the city of Yichang, in the province of Hube, belonging to China. Different users realized that, seen from a perspective, this mound of land He had a dog shape lying on the waters.

?? Tourists are Eagerly Visiting Yichang, China, to see ‘Puppy Mountain,’ A Unakely-Shaped Rock Formation That has scholarship a viral hit. ? The Site Remube A Puppy, Capturing the Fascination of Many and Boosting Local Tourism. ? This Natural Wonder continues to Attract … pic.twitter.com/1j4utgokfq – Thomas More (@thomamore) February 25, 2025

In this way, hundreds of people have shared photos of the mountain or themselves, with their dogs in the arms and the background cliff, a place that It has already been nicknamed Puppy Mountain (Mountain of puppies).