Russians returning from Mongolia stuck in Buryatia after bridge collapse

Hundreds of Russian tourists who traveled to Mongolia and the Shumak mountain resort are stuck in Buryatia and cannot return home due to a bridge collapse. About this reports “Climb”.

Anna, the owner of a hotel in this Russian region, told journalists that the settlements of Mondy, Turan and Khoyto-Gol have lost contact with civilization: there are no banks or hospitals there. The woman expressed hope that the bridge will be repaired soon, since it is a border zone and, in addition, a large telescope is being built there, to which materials and soil are being delivered.

The publication’s interlocutor added that the head of the local administration asked to resettle about 40 tourists who were vacationing in the Shumak resort area, as well as about 50-60 people who were returning to Russia from Mongolia.

Earlier, in the Tunkinsky District of Buryatia, where the bridge over the Bolshoy Zangisan River collapsed, a temporary accommodation point and five food points were opened. We are talking about the 142nd kilometer of the federal highway A-333.