Firefighters said a forest fire broke out on Wednesday in the Italian tourist town of Vieste in the Puglia region (south), forcing the evacuation of a thousand tourists.

The fire broke out in a wooded area in the Gulf of San Felice, near a tourist town with apartments and a summer camp.

Strong winds were pushing the fire towards the town, prompting the decision to evacuate.

“The situation is critical,” Vieste mayor Giuseppe Nobiletti was quoted as saying by Corriere della Sera.

“The fire is being fought on the ground and from the air,” a fire department spokesman said, adding that three water-dropping planes and a helicopter were used to extinguish the flames.

Many small fires break out almost daily in Italy, especially in the south and on the islands, while the entire country is affected by a severe heat wave.

Two firefighters died on July 17 while fighting a fire near the town of Matera in the Basilicata region of Puglia.