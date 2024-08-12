Residents of Moscow Region handed over 800 tons of household appliances for recycling

Over the past six months, Moscow Region residents have handed in 800 tons of household appliances for recycling. This is reported on website Government of the Moscow region.

Those who wished to do so took their unwanted equipment to Megabak collection points. The largest number of household waste items were handed in by residents of the Korolev district — 455 tons. Second and third place went to Dmitrovsk with 78 tons and Yegoryevsk with 31 tons, respectively.

The environmental project “Megabak” was launched in the Moscow region in 2019. Today, there are already more than 60 waste collection points, 20 of which allow you to exchange old things and equipment for money. The sites have containers for separate collection of large-sized waste. You can also hand in paper, cardboard, glass, plastic, batteries and other items at the points.

Earlier it was reported that visitors to the festival of young multinational art “Tavrida.ART” recycled 10 thousand plastic caps. Volunteers turned waste into badges and keychains.