NAccording to information from government circles in the business magazine “Business Insider”, a large shipment of several hundred thousand vaccine doses from the Moderna company was canceled at the end of April. According to an overview by the Federal Ministry of Health, between 627,600 and 878,400 doses of the company were specifically expected for the 17th calendar week (April 26 to May 2). But apparently nothing will come of it.

The failure could have serious consequences for the vaccination campaign in Germany. Since Astra-Zeneca also delivers less in the short term than expected, the gap has to be filled with Biontech. But the German manufacturer’s production is already running at full speed. “Since we have hardly any reserves, but at the same time dozens of vaccination appointments have already been booked for the next few weeks, we are in trouble,” said a government representative to “Business Insider”. So vaccination appointments may have to be canceled.

The reason for the delivery failure was still unclear late on Tuesday evening. Moderna’s delivery schedules are often very short-term, so corresponding forecasts are fraught with great uncertainty. A broadcast was canceled at short notice in March.

Quickly vaccinate available vaccine doses

Meanwhile, health policymakers from several parties have called for available vaccine doses to be vaccinated quickly instead of being held back for second vaccinations. Everything that is available must be used for the first vaccination, said the health policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group, Sabine Dittmar, the editorial network Germany. “We now have to make sure that as many as possible get vaccination protection.”



The Union health expert Karin Maag also emphasized that it was “important that we progress faster with the first vaccinations.” In view of the expected increase in delivery quantities, available doses would have to be vaccinated without provisions for the second vaccination.

Rush of those willing to vaccinate

The FDP health politician Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus pointed out to the RND the unexpectedly high demand for special Astra-Zeneca vaccination appointments in several federal states. “The run on Astra-Zeneca shows one thing: people want to be vaccinated. That’s a very positive sign, ”she said. The FDP politician called for more vaccination appointments with the Astra Zeneca vaccine for volunteers. “A voluntary vaccination offer means that the bumpy start of vaccination does not stall even further,” she said.

On the Easter weekend in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, around 400,000 appointments for people over the age of 60 who wanted to be vaccinated with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine were fully booked within a day. In the district of Northwest Mecklenburg in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the vaccination centers had opened without an appointment on Easter Monday to vaccinate leftover Astra Zeneca cans. In cities like Wismar, interested parties arrived here, sometimes two hours before opening, and queues hundreds of meters in length.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn wants to discuss a recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) on second vaccinations with the health ministers of the federal states this Wednesday. Last week, the Stiko recommended that people under the age of 60 who had already received a first corona vaccination with the Astra-Zeneca preparation should switch to a different agent for the second vaccination. The reason for this are several suspected cases of cerebral vein thrombosis. Experts suggest that the very low risk affects younger people. The Astra-Zeneca vaccine should therefore generally only be given to people over 60.