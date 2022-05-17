Hundreds of thousands of tons of wheat are blocked at an Indian port after the country’s decision to suspend all exports of the cereal, which sent prices soaring on the international market.

The world’s second largest wheat producer, India on Saturday banned its exporters from signing new sales agreements without prior government approval, which justified the measure by product inflation and food insecurity.

The sudden announcement caused great chaos at the port of Deendayal, in the western state of Gujarat, where on Tuesday 4,000 trucks loaded with wheat were blocked.

In addition, four ships partially loaded with almost 80,000 tons of the product are awaiting authorization to set sail.

The port authorities said that goods that arrived before May 13, the date on which the government notified the suspension of exports, could be sent to destinations such as Egypt and South Korea based on previous agreements.

“However, trucks loaded with wheat that arrived at the port after May 13 will have to return with the goods,” said Om Prakash Dadlani, a spokesman for the port.

The Chamber of Commerce in Gandhidham, a city in the state of Gujarat, estimated that 400,000 tons of wheat from other regions are blocked.

Between 500 and 700 warehouses near the port “are full of wheat destined for export”, declared Teja Kangad, mayor, who lamented the lack of advance notice from the government.

“This has led to a chaotic situation where truck drivers and traders do not know what will happen to their goods. Also, as wheat is a perishable product, it cannot stay outdoors for long,” Kangad told AFP.

G7 agriculture ministers criticized India’s decision, which could exacerbate the world’s commodity crisis.

Until now, the great South Asian country had shown a willingness to maintain the world market in the face of supply problems caused by the invasion of Ukraine, which was responsible for 12% of world wheat exports.

India argues that its “ban” is intended to ensure food security for the country’s 1.4 billion inhabitants.

The March heat wave, when temperatures topped 45 degrees in some areas of India, affected wheat-producing regions in the north of the country and could reduce cereal production by 5% this year.

The price of wheat set a new record on Monday, at the opening of the European market, at 435 euros a tonne.