The PP already has the photo of the “cry” in the streets against the amnesty law negotiated by Pedro Sánchez with Junts and Esquerra and with which the acting president leaves his investiture on track – which is expected to be held this week in Congress. With the participation of more than two million people, according to the party’s own estimates –500,000, according to the Government delegations–, in the main squares and arteries of the 52 provincial capitals, the leader of the popular parties, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, This Sunday he defined the day as “historic” and boasted of having awakened the “silent majority” united under the slogan with which his formation launched the call on Saturday: “No to privilege. No to impunity. No to amnesty.

An exhibition of muscle that was felt especially in its strongholds, such as Madrid, Valencia, Andalusia or Zaragoza, and with lesser influx in the Basque and Catalan capitals. But beyond the dance of attendance figures, the morning left a double reading. The first, that the popular have taken the initiative in the streets against Vox – whose voters were called to participate by the party led by Santiago Abascal –, and, secondly, that Feijóo has found fertile ground to lead a frontal opposition in the current legislature, which, he predicts, “will be short.”

This Sunday, the PP finished laying the foundations for the campaign of attrition they are preparing against Sánchez and which began weeks ago with events in Madrid, Malaga and Valencia. “We will not remain silent until new elections are called. Why is Sánchez afraid of the polls?” promised the Galician leader from Madrid’s Puerta delSol, flanked by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida and former president José María Aznar.

It was the first time that a political party organized a series of simultaneous events in all the capitals and the morning passed peacefully and without notable incidents, apart from chants by some protesters against the socialist leader – “Pedro Sánchez, son of a bitch.” »–, or the former president of the Generalitat and head of Junts – «Puigdemont, to prison»–.

Feijóo thanked the presence of the people who responded to his party’s call and assured that among those present “there are many voters from other parties, because you have principles that you are not willing to have taken away from you.” Specifically, he pointed out the critical sectors of the PSOE: “Thousands of socialists do not agree with their general secretary.” The president of the PP brought out the artillery from the first minute and accused Sánchez of “breaking coexistence”, of “buying his investiture in exchange for the inequality of the Spanish people.” He argued that he was responded to by the public with cries of “Spain is not for sale.” «They have less support than ever but they have found a shortcut. I have always fought the independence movement, but at least they are going ahead. “Not Sánchez,” he concluded. Finally, he asked to “build a great process of understanding, as in the Transition” and “not fall into the provocations” of the left, which tries to demonize the protests. “Let them know that they are not going to intimidate us,” he concluded.

Alfredo Núñez Feijóo, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez-Almeida



After nine days of riots with violent attempts in front of the provincial headquarters of the PSOE, especially the federal one on Ferraz Street in Madrid, the opposition leader avoided charging against the ultras who have carried them out but marked distances by emphasizing that the PP is on the side of “the law”, supporting the work of the National Police and vindicating the “democratic right” to demonstrate.

Ayuso, highly acclaimed by the public, accused Sánchez of turning the country into a “totalitarian” state. Although this time she did not pronounce the word “dictatorship,” as he did a few days ago, she did affirm that the socialist leader is “subverting institutions and perverting history.” “We will take it upon ourselves to return blow for blow,” she said to applause.

From the public, some protesters asked Feijóo for a general strike, as suggested by Solidaridad, the union related to Vox. “Have no doubt that if it occurred to me to agree to what Sánchez is agreeing to, there would be a great general strike throughout Spain,” he responded, leaving the question in the air, despite the fact that PP sources distance that idea.