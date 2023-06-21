A group of young people walk in an Amazonian village in the State of Pará (Brazil). Eraldo Peres (AP)

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Brazilian Amazon has an alternative. It is not doomed to the environmental debacle to which, it seems, much of human activity is leading it. If by 2050 the region meets certain criteria, such as getting rid of deforestation and achieving low emissions, it could not only be sustainable, but also become a bioeconomy powerhouse. This is what the study says New Economy for the Brazilian Amazonin which more than 70 researchers from the country participated under the World Resources Institute (WRI) and The New Climate Economyand which was presented this Tuesday in the Amazonian city of Belem (Brazil).

To reach this conclusion, the team created a model with four possible scenarios that the region can go through between now and 2050, playing with removing and adding different variables. In the first, called the reference scenario, the Amazon region would follow the path of current degradation. In the second, deforestation would stop, but greenhouse gas emissions would continue. A third scenario would be the other way around: keeping emissions low, but with deforestation. And a last scenario, the most optimal, would combine both: stopping deforestation and limiting emissions so that Brazil can meet its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

When comparing the scenarios, the economic data was striking. The last case – the most optimal scenario – showed that by 2050 the Amazon still standing could generate up to 312,000 extra jobs in the region, plus some 365,000 additional jobs in Brazil for people who would be dedicated to the bioeconomy and another 468,000 focused on the restoration of the forests. Another good fact, in addition, is that it would especially benefit black and indigenous communities.

“A new economic model in the Amazon, guided by the appreciation of the natural and social attributes of the region, can generate countless opportunities and inclusive jobs. This format, which will make the Amazon region the great catalyst for the decarbonization of the entire Brazilian economy, is the greatest opportunity for economic and social development in the country’s contemporary history,” said Rafael Feltran-Barbieri, senior economist at WRI Brazil and one of the study authors during the launch. In fact, the latter scenario may add up to 40 billion reais ($8.4 billion) per year to the national economy by 2050.

But it’s not just about money. This last scenario also implies several benefits at the environmental level, such as the fact that a standing forest of 81 million hectares could be maintained, because some 22 million hectares would be restored and the deforestation of another 59 million would be avoided. The loss of water in the forest, likewise, would decrease by 13%, 94% less net carbon emissions would be generated into the atmosphere, and there would be 19% greater carbon sequestration.

“The Amazon is at a point where it can cause general degradation. And it is not possible to know how much more time we have, so we must use the precautionary principle: anticipate and generate a new economic structure”, Feltran-Barbieri also told América Futura.

One of the most interesting points that the study points to is that achieving this scenario does not imply great innovations, but rather scaling knowledge that is already available. As Ani Dasgupta, president of WRI, put it, it is not “rocket science”, but it is about being able to replicate and expand existing productive agreements in the territory. So the answers are already there. Giving an alternative to the Amazon, in the end, consists of knowing how to guide it to its optimal point.