A protester calls for participation in the Montpellier march in the loudest way possible / efe

Hundreds of thousands of people have already taken to the streets in France this Tuesday to protest against the pension reform promoted by President Emmanuel Macron, which aims to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 in 2030. Complaints about this extension of the labor stage have been repeated among the protesters, who consider the government project a loss of rights and quality of life. The Ministry of the Interior had not registered any relevant incidents in the early hours of this afternoon.

Philippe Martinez, general secretary of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), hopes to equal or exceed the number of protesters on January 19, the day on which between 1.2 and 2 million French people mobilized in the streets against the reform . Some 11,000 police and gendarmes are in charge of guaranteeing the security of the 240 demonstrations called throughout the country. Of these, some 4,000 will do so in Paris. This means that there will be 1,000 more agents than in the protests on January 19.

Public transport, education and the energy sector are the groups most affected by the strikes. The CGT announced that there are between 75% and 100% of strikers in the main refineries and fuel depots of TotalEnergies.

In public education, 26.6% of teachers have stopped in Primary and 25.22% in Secondary, according to figures from the Ministry of Education. The unions, on the other hand, ensure that the follow-up has been 50% and 55% at these levels. On January 19, there were 42.35% of strikers in Primary and 34.66% in Secondary, according to the ministry.

Students are also mobilizing against the pension reform. Sciences Po students have occupied the premises of this prestigious Parisian university since Monday night, while other young people have organized pickets or protests in front of institutes and universities.

The Paris City Hall and other consistories governed by opposition parties closed their doors to the public today “in solidarity” with the protesters. “This ‘reform’ is an unfair and brutal regression. Faced with the systematic destruction of our social conquests, we do not resign ourselves. Today, like tomorrow, we will continue to be mobilized,” the mayor of Paris, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, wrote on Twitter.

The French live a black Tuesday in public transport, with trains, metros and commuter trains canceled or with long delays. One in three high-speed trains TGV and Ouigo remain in service, although there are differences depending on the region. On the Paris metro, only the two automatic lines are running normally, while other routes are closed and only operational at rush hour.

Macron considers that the reform is “essential” to be able to “save” the pay-as-you-go system, in which active workers support pensioners’ benefits. The Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, made it clear this weekend that the Government is not willing to give in on the minimum age necessary to collect a full pension.

“Mr Macron is going to lose for sure. Nobody wants reform from him. The more days go by, the more opposition there is,” Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the leftist La Francia Insumisa party, the equivalent of Podemos in France, said this afternoon at the Marseille demonstration.

The bill against the pension reform reached the National Assembly on Monday, where it is being examined by the Social Affairs Commission before going to the plenary session. The opposition has tabled some 7,000 amendments to the text. The Government expects it to enter into force on September 1. Seven out of ten French people (72%) oppose Macron’s reform, according to a poll by the Elabe institute.