Ford Motor Company in the United States found that more than 231 thousand Ford Ranger trucks built between 2004-2006 they will have to go back to dealerships for safety repairs, specifically, a problem with the airbags.

As you may have noticed, These are vehicles that have been on the market for many years.even many of these units could have been imported into Mexico due to the high demand for this type of units in the country.

It is not the first time that the owners of these cars have to take their trucks to their nearest Ford dealers. This happens because the units had already been repaired from the airbag failure.

But now, Ford has discovered during an audit of the repair work that some official Ford dealer technicians may have done a bad job.

In this situation, there are fears that airbags that were repaired several years ago may not deploy correctly in case of an accident, therefore, the owners of these units must take them for review.

In Ford reviews, at least eight Ranger trucks failed to deploy their airbags correctly, a situation for which, A recall has been generated for all the vans that had been previously updated as a result of the first repair.

If you have one of these units, manufactured between 2004 and 2006, the recommendation is to call your nearest Ford dealer for more information.