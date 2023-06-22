More than 6 percent of the Dutch say they still have complaints of a corona infection after three months. This amounts to more than 900,000 adults. This is evident from a new Corona Health Monitor from the GGDs, RIVM and CBS. “This underlines the importance of good care for long-term corona complaints.”

These are Dutch people who themselves say that they still have complaints. The study does not say which complaints are involved and how serious they are. It is clear, however, that 6.3 percent of people over the age of 18 suffer from something three months after a corona infection. More women (7.1 percent) than men (5.5 percent) experience complaints for a longer period of time.

RIVM draws no conclusions from the results. “There is no international definition for post-Covid. It is difficult to directly link complaints such as fatigue or headache, which often occur, to a corona infection. But it does say something that more than 6 percent say they have some symptoms,” said a spokesperson. See also Putin plane lands at Euro-Airport Basel: observers in great excitement

More large studies have already been done in England into the number of people with lung covid. According to those estimates, this concerns about 3 percent of adults, in the Netherlands experts take into account around 450,000 people. Some of them have such serious complaints that they no longer function fully and sometimes even lose their jobs.

Impressive

C-Support, which assists patients, finds the new figures from the Corona Health Monitor ‘impressive’. “This underlines the importance of good care for people who have long-term complaints after a corona infection,” says director Annemieke de Groot. At the same time, she does not dare to draw firm conclusions. “We do not know the severity of the complaints. are those who have lost a little bit of taste, but also people who have completely dropped out.” In addition, C-Support also sees patients recovering, who may have replied in the autumn of 2022 that they still had complaints, but may already be outside the figures. See also Doping testing | Maija Kopo from Helsinki appears on the athletes' doorstep without saying a word - A familiar comment comes out of the resident's mouth every time

Patient association Long Covid Netherlands also thinks that the numbers are ‘on the high side’. “I don’t think you can call this pure lung covid for everyone,” responds Pascal Grootveld, involved in the patient association and a patient himself. “But it is a signal if so many people fill in complaints for a long time.”

The cabinet recently reserved more than 32 million euros extra for research and an expertise center so that patients can be treated properly. But the Social Impact Team (MIT) warned at the beginning of this week that more is needed to take long covid seriously. The nearly 100,000 Dutch people with severe corona complaints are still too often misunderstood and forgotten, the MIT stated in a critical report.