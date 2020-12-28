Deutsche Bahn laments hundreds of thousands of cases in which the mask requirement was not observed on German trains. Now the DB wants to take drastic measures against mask refusers.

Munich / Berlin – Saturday evening, December 26th, Christmas Day, regional train in the direction Ulm.

in the tough Corona lockdown in Germany a strict one applies in many places Mask requirement, so also on the trains, IC and ICE-Wagons the German Railways (DB). But a young woman sticks to it Regional train obviously not in the obligation to wear one Mouthguard as a protective measure against Covid-19.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Deutsche Bahn wants to finally take action against mask-muffle

Almost embarrassed, she walks through the rows of seats. Mouthguard? Nothing! Just one example among many. The Deutsche Bahn has now, shortly before New Year’s Eve, enough of Mask grudges and finally wants to take tough action.

Specifically: According to the Railway Ordinance, an exclusion from carriage “can be pronounced preventively in the event of imminent danger,” said a railway spokesman World on Sunday (behind a payment barrier).

And that’s not all: If a passenger continues to refuse to take one despite being excluded from transport Mouthguard in a regional train, a IC or one ICE to wear, the Federal Police called and a Criminal complaint for trespassing pronounced.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: people met 200,000 times without face masks

That is a significant tightening of the sanctions for Mask grouch. To classify: So far there has been a threat to passengers who do not Mouth and nose protection be found on trains, at the next station the one-time kicking out of the train and a fine from the responsible health authority in the respective federal state.

It is true Deutsche Bahn According to their own information, assume that 99 percent of their customers will follow the current Mask requirement hold.

But: like that World on Sunday further writes were according to the Federal Police between September 12th and December 7th almost 200,000 people without masks in trains and stations encountered. (pm)