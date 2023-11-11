Cause of tension around demonstrations

These demonstrations came amid great national controversy, because they were held on November 11, which is considered the day of honoring the memory of the deceased British soldiers during the First and Second World Wars, which angered a number of Yemenis in the country.

London police stepped up efforts to ensure a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday remained peaceful, after a week of political wrangling over whether the demonstration should go ahead on a special weekend honoring Britain’s World War I dead.

The Metropolitan Police Service said more than 2,000 officers, some called in from surrounding forces, deployed to the capital’s streets this weekend to ensure protesters comply with the law and prevent potential confrontations with counter-protesters.

Political controversy

The enforcement operation comes after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley resisted pressure from political leaders to ban the march over concerns it might conflict with Armistice Day events, Saturday, commemorating the end of World War One.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman also expressed concern that the protests could extend into Sunday, when King Charles III and the prime ministers of Commonwealth countries will lay wreaths at the National War Memorial.

Sunak said in a statement that commemoration events were “sacred” to Britain and should be an occasion for unity and “serious reflection”.

The Palestinian march is peaceful in nature

Activists on social media praised the pro-Palestine demonstrations for their good, peaceful organization and their avoidance of riots and incitement.

The official English police account posted: “The pro-Palestinian demonstration started from the Park Lane area. As expected, there was a very large turnout.”

“There have been no incidents related to this protest to date. This important police operation remains ongoing and we will post any relevant updates here,” the announcement added.

Yemeni riots

For its part, the Yemeni demonstrations were more violent and riotous, as a number of Yemenis clashed with British police officers.

Sky News website said that a quarrel broke out while groups of Yemenis were trying to reach the Winston Churchill memorial in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers faced “violence and abuse” from anti-Palestine demonstrators.

A police statement said: “Our officers were met with violence and abuse by counter-protesters who threw bottles and types of projectiles at the police.”

A large crowd of people carrying England flags were seen marching and chanting, “England until I die.”

The far-right founder of the English Defense League, Tommy Robinson, was seen leading supporters in central London.