On November 30, 18 adolescents studying at the Noor Conservatory in the city of Qom had to be hospitalized with nausea, shortness of breath, palpitations, headaches, drowsiness and, in some cases, difficulty moving their limbs. The students reported having perceived an odor of rotten fruit —especially tangerines—, mint, or cleaning products with chlorine, such as bleach, just before becoming ill. Already in December, another 51 girls from the same conservatory also had to be hospitalized with similar symptoms, according to Iranian media.

Since then, several hundred Iranian schoolchildren have ended up admitted with symptoms of poisoning by some type of toxic gas. Not only in Qom, a holy Shiite city about 125 kilometers southwest of the Iranian capital, but also in around fifteen cities, including Sari, Ardebil and even Tehran. Also, Borujerd, in the western province of Lorestan, where several female students explained to the semi-reformist newspaper ham mihan that something resembling a “small bomb” had been thrown into the school before releasing the substance that caused their symptoms.

The target of these attacks have been girls’ schools, except in one case, in which a boys’ school was also attacked. Very soon, users of Iranian social networks began to speculate about the possible authorship of fundamentalist religious groups that oppose the education of adolescents. At first, the reaction of the Iranian authorities was to minimize what happened and allude to possible carbon monoxide leaks from the schools’ heating systems, in the midst of this year’s harsh winter in Iran.

intentional attacks

The country’s Minister of Education, Youssef Nouri, even dismissed as “rumours” the possibility that they were intentional attacks. However, as these events were repeated until they affected some 30 schools, according to the country’s press, the Iranian authorities have come to recognize that the possible poisoning of some 650 students —according to the BBC in Farsi— cannot be be due to chance events.

“What has become clear is that some people wanted all schools to be closed, especially those for girls,” Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi told the state news agency IRNA on Sunday, adding that none of the hospitalized students It has required “intensive treatment”, without offering more details. The deputy minister later qualified that his words had been “misinterpreted.” Also last week, the country’s Attorney General’s Office announced the opening of an investigation into “the possibility of criminal and premeditated acts” in relation to the symptoms of poisoning in adolescent girls.

In the three months since the first incident, fear of further attacks has led numerous families to prevent their daughters from going to class, according to the daily shargh. This relatively critical medium has ensured that this absenteeism has caused the closure of several educational centers in Qom, the sacred city of Shiism where at least a dozen of the around 30 attacks of this type are concentrated, always according to the Iranian press.

At the beginning of last February, a hundred relatives of people demonstrated in front of the headquarters of the governor of Qom. “You have an obligation to guarantee the safety of my girls! I have two daughters,” a father who appears in a video broadcast on social networks and quoted by BBC Farsi rebuked the senior official. In another video, shared on Twitter on Wednesday, a teenager in a hospital bed laments: “I can’t breathe anymore.”

Another newspaper, the ettelaatpro-government and closely linked to the regime – its director is named by the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – published a column last week in which it attributed the attacks to “radical opposition groups” or to radical Islamist groups whose The aim could be to overthrow the Iranian regime to replace it with an emirate, similar to the one established by the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan, where girls are prohibited from studying from the age of 12.

legitimacy crisis

The possible attacks with toxic gas against students take place in the midst of a serious crisis of legitimacy of the Iranian regime, aggravated by the repression of the protests triggered by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, on September 16. This 22-year-old Kurdish girl had been arrested three days earlier by the morality police in Tehran, accused of not wearing the hijab or Islamic veil, required by law in Iran, correctly.

The around 500 protesters killed in the crackdown, according to various Iranian NGOs in exile, the 20,000 detainees, of whom an unknown number have recently been released, and the four death sentences by hanging in connection with the protests, have deepened the abyss between the regime and the youth of the country. The Interior Minister himself, Ahmad Vahidi, acknowledged on January 26 that the protests sparked by Amini’s death had opened “a deep sociopolitical rift” between the regime and young Iranians. Between 70 and 80 agents of the security forces have also been killed in the demonstrations, according to official Iranian sources.

85.5% of Iranian women over the age of 15 are literate and 60% of university students are women, according to the UN. In 1979, when the Islamic Republic was established, 50% of the population was illiterate and 60% of those illiterates were women. These data indicate that in the 44 years of the ayatollahs’ regime, the education of women and girls has improved, although they suffer far-reaching limitations compared to men. In 2012, more than 30 universities in Iran prohibited the presence of women in almost 80 careers in various specialties, from nuclear physics to business or archeology, among many other studies. Furthermore, despite their high educational profile, many Iranians are unable to find a job and represent less than 20% of the country’s labor force, according to the World Bank. Institutional positions of power, such as president or judge, are forbidden to them.

The possible poisonings of students in Iran are not the first attacks directed against women in the country. In 2014, in the province of Isfahan, some 400 kilometers south of Tehran, there was a wave of acid attacks against women, who were left disfigured and, in many cases, partially or totally blind, after a cleric radical called to punish women who did not wear the veil well placed.

