New Lion.- Hundreds of students gathered this Monday at the Faculty of Law and Criminology of the UANL to honor and give the last to Debanhi Escobara young woman who was found dead on April 21 after being reported missing.

The meeting point was at the sculpture of the owl, where an altar was placed with photographs, flowers, messages and candles in memory of Debanhi.

Despite the fact that some 300 people gathered at the site, the event took place in silence.

Those present wore black, white or purple clothing as a sign of mourning and protest.

The parents of Debanhi, Mario Escobar and Dolores Bazaldúa; the director of the Faculty, Óscar Lugo; the student Adela Gutiérrez, one of the organizers of the event, as well as teachers and acquaintances of the young woman.

Escobar gave a message in which he asked young people to take care of themselves and listen to their parents, considering that insecurity in the state has increased.

“One as a father, one as a mother, sometimes he gives you the message and you ignore it because you want to have fun. My wife told him ‘don’t go out, look at the insecurity there’ and I showed him the photos.

“Unfortunately, you believe that the world is going to end, in this case it is over for my daughter,” he said.

Again the father of Debanhi He lashed out at the authorities considering that there were flaws in the search.

“You saw all the deployment they had, that the prosecutor on duty did not know how to take advantage of the opportunity to delegate and do his job well, that is something else, and if there is someone to blame in that aspect, perhaps it is Mr. Gustavo, let’s go to delimit responsibilities,” he said.

“That after four times of being in that building they tell me the fifth time: ‘there is a body’, don’t tell me that, don’t play with my intelligence, excuse me, we are prepared people,” he added.

Those present gave a minute of applause to give the last goodbye to Debanhi and at the end they approached the parents to offer their condolences.