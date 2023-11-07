Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Split

The first of around 4,000 Bundeswehr forces for the Lithuania Brigade are soon to be relocated to NATO’s eastern flank. Also there: Many soldiers from Bavaria.

Berlin/Vilnius – For reasons of “deterrence and defense,” the Federal Ministry of Defense under SPD Minister Boris Pistorius is planning to station a new “Lithuania Brigade” with around 4,000 soldiers on NATO’s eastern flank. Pistorius speaks of a “lighthouse project of the turning point”. But like the news magazine Mirror reported that the Bundeswehr is already expecting difficulties at the start of implementation.

The “robust brigade” should consist of around 4,000 men and women from the Bundeswehr and make Germany the first partner to permanently station a unit in the NATO partner country. Loud MirrorAccording to the report, the transfer of the armed forces and civilian Bundeswehr employees should take place on a voluntary basis, so that the Bundeswehr is already thinking about “monetary and non-monetary incentives” to enable the creation of the new brigade, which is to be set up from 2024. An official statement from the Bundeswehr also quoted Pistorius in a similar way, who emphasized that it was up to the Bundeswehr to “create an attractive environment in Lithuania” for the emergency services.

The Panzer Battalion 203 (Augustdorf) is one of two combat troop battalions that, according to the Bundeswehr’s announcement, are to be relocated to NATO’s eastern flank in the near future. (Archive photo) © Ann-Marie Utz/dpa

Lithuania Brigade of the Bundeswehr: Compensation should be made at German locations

There are already concrete plans to relocate two combat troop battalions from Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, which will begin together with the multinational NATO battle group (eFP battle group) already stationed in Lithuania. The German Press Agency reported this and stated that the two units were selected at the suggestion of Inspector General Carsten Breuer. The unit from North Rhine-Westphalia is the Panzer Battalion 203 (Augustdorf), the one from Bavaria is the Panzergrenadier Battalion 122 (Oberviechtach).

In order to compensate for the relocation of the two battalions, the ministry referred to plans to increase the numbers at the German locations. The 215 tank artillery battalion will be reorganized in Augustdorf. Artillery Battalion 131 from Weiden was relocated to Oberviechtach. The new formation of a light supply company is also being examined. In addition, the expansion of the newly formed 375 Panzer Artillery Battalion in Weiden will continue.

Bundeswehr on NATO’s eastern flank: deployments likely from the second quarter of 2024

The measures that the Bundeswehr is planning to make the decision for long-term deployment in Lithuania more attractive include: Mirror-Report a “mix of measures consisting of foreign surcharges, regular trips to Germany, local schools and daycare centers as well as opportunities for advancement and a lowering of the retirement age”. Instead of relying on a rotation system, as in previous foreign missions, in which the forces are abroad for a few months at a time and then come back, it is planned that the people in the Lithuania Brigade will stay in the Baltic States for the long term and also live there with their families can.

Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer emphasized that the plan to relocate a “robust combat brigade” to NATO’s eastern flank shows Germany’s reliability as a NATO partner as well as the serious will to deter and defend against possible or existing opponents, such as dpa reported. An advance command of the Lithuania Brigade, which will be called Panzerbrigade 42, is scheduled to be in Lithuania in the second quarter of 2024, and the formation staff of the new armored brigade in the last quarter of 2024. (saka with dpa)