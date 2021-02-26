Dozens of armed men stormed school dormitories in northwest Nigeria, a teacher from this institution and a local said Friday, raising fears of a possible new mass kidnapping in the region.

“More than 300 girls are still missing after the remaining students are counted,” said the teacher in Jangibi, Zamfara state, requesting anonymity.

He said that the attack took place around one o’clock at night (midnight GMT), but he did not confirm the number of students who were present at the school at the time of the attack.

Armed criminal gangs spreading in northwest and central Nigeria have intensified their attacks in recent years, with kidnappings for ransom.

Last week, a gang kidnapped 42 people from a school in neighboring Niger state.

Last December, more than 300 boys were kidnapped from a school in Kankara, Katsina state.

The boys were released later, but the incident sparked anger and recalled the kidnapping of schoolgirls in Dabashi and Chibok by terrorists, which shocked the world.