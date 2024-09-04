More than 500 residents missing during evacuation found in Kursk region

Hundreds of residents who went missing during the evacuation have been found in the Kursk region. We are talking about more than 500 people, the acting head of the Russian region Alexey Smirnov reported in his Telegram-channel.

“Thanks to the cooperation of the Russian Red Cross, the Kursk Region government and security forces, more than 500 people have already been found,” Smirnov said.

The acting governor also reported a lack of space to promptly serve everyone who seeks help, which is about two thousand people every day. “I have instructed the regional government to find additional space, which will be provided in the near future,” he added.

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region has been going on since August 6. At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 12, Smirnov reported that the fates of about 2,000 people are unknown. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, more than 10,000 people, including 2,700 children, from the Russian region on the border with Ukraine have been placed in 200 temporary accommodation points.