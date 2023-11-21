“Fontanka”: refugees are delivered to the Finnish border in Russian cars

About 400 refugees, mostly from Arab countries, have crossed from Russia to Finland over the past few days. Journalists learned that the move costs them thousands of euros. And intermediaries help them get there.

Refugees communicate in special chats

As it turned out, Arabs discuss migration through Russia in special chats. Moreover, there are thousands of such people. They are mainly concerned about what awaits them on the way to Finland and how this path can be made easier. It is noted that all chat participants are not poor at all. At a minimum, their expenses include obtaining a Russian visa, a ticket to Moscow or Minsk, and a transfer to St. Petersburg.

“Mukharibs” help migrants move

One of the key terms in the chat is “مهرب”, “muharib”, which translates from Arabic as “human trafficker”. In fact, we are talking about an intermediary who helps refugees get to Europe.

Confiscated bicycles sit at the border between Russia and Finland at the Nuijamaa border checkpoint in Finland. Photo: Lehtikuva / Vesa Moilanen / Reuters

For two to three thousand euros, the mukharibs offer a “package” service: an invitation from Russia through a travel agency, a plane ticket to Moscow or Minsk, a road to St. Petersburg and a transfer to the border with Finland. They deliver you to a place no closer than 30 kilometers from the border, and then you have to get there yourself. Previously, while the checkpoints closest to St. Petersburg were still operating, refugees separately bought bicycles and rode them.

See also Messina Denaro, the pizzino: he must be killed. Her target was her daughter's grandmother Each “muharib” sent about 6-7 cars a day, that is, about 25 people or more, and do you know how many smugglers and middlemen there are? About 100 people left Minsk every day for a week. Where did the rest of the people go? I know a lot of people who went with the “muharibs,” and I also went on the 15th. 5 cars traveled with us in one day one of the chat participants about migration to Finland

Upon arrival in Finland, migrants expect to receive asylum. But lawyers immediately warn them that they will be rejected in court. “Appeal. You will most likely be refused again, but you will end up in the country and live there for at least a year until you receive a final refusal. During this period, you try to resolve your situation,” lawyers advise them.

Russian authorities detained many refugees

It’s not easy for refugees on the Russian side of the border either. Russian authorities have reportedly detained many people and returned them from the outskirts of St. Petersburg. Those who did not have a valid visa to stay in Russia were arrested.

My brother, the Russians are in a bad mood. They didn't let me go to them chat refugee

However, those migrants who were allowed to cross the border entered Finland with legal documents. Otherwise, they could not be in Russia.

Finland has closed the largest checkpoints on the border with Russia

Previously, the Finnish government ordered the closure of the four largest checkpoints in terms of passenger traffic and those closest to St. Petersburg on the border with Russia due to the uncontrolled flow of refugees from Iraq, Syria and Somalia. Thus, as of November 18, the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala checkpoints are closed. Deadline: February 18, 2024.

The gate on the Finnish side of the border is temporarily closed at the Vartius border crossing station in Kuhmo, Eastern Finland. Photo: Lehtikuva / Reuters

On November 18, Finnish authorities unplannedly closed another checkpoint, Vartius.

The Kremlin announced Finland’s far-fetched accusations against Russia

Russian border guards comply with all rules on the border with Finland, so Moscow does not accept Helsinki’s far-fetched accusations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Asylum seekers coming from Russia are seen at the Nuijamaa border station between Russia and Finland in Lappeenranta, Finland. Photo: Lehtikuva / Vesa Moilanen / Reuters

“We do not accept such accusations. Naturally, the border crossing is used by those who have the legal right to do so. In this regard, our border guards fully comply with all their official instructions,” said the press secretary of the head of state.

Finland recognized the problems caused by the closure of the checkpoint on the border with Russia

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen admitted that the decision to close the checkpoint on the border with Russia will bring a number of problems. In particular, he noted that people with two passports – Finnish and Russian – will suffer. At the same time, the minister emphasized, Finland will not retreat from its decision.