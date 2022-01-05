Sony revitalizes its event with a new batch of discounts on great games like Demon’s Souls or Scarlet Nexus.

The arrival of January brings with it several novelties in the world of PlayStation. On the one hand, we can already enjoy the new games included in PS Plus, as well as the titles that come to PS Now. And added to this, Sony has celebrated the new year with the beginning of its January Sale, but refuses to end the party and, to extend the entertainment of all players, has included new offers at your event.

Although we already mentioned some of the most interesting discounts at the beginning of this festival, PlayStation has given us a new reason to search for bargains in its catalog. This new selection of games for PS4 and PS5 with reduced price it will last until the day January 19, but it should be remembered that some of the offers that belong to the first batch of the January Sales will end next friday 7.

As always, we save you the trouble of fiddling between PS4 and PS5 titles with a selection of the most succulent offers we’ve found.

More about: Sales, Discounts, Offers, PlayStation, PS4 and PS5.