Law enforcement officials detained about 200 protesters that took place across Belarus on Sunday, September 27. This was reported by TASS press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Olga Chemodanova.

“All of them are exclusively participants in unauthorized events,” she said, adding that the number of participants in the actions has decreased several times compared to previous protests.

According to her, the protesters used unregistered symbols, shouted various slogans and appeals. For example, in Mogilev and Gomel, police officers used special equipment, but did not use flash-noise grenades. There is no data on the victims of the protests. “In general, the situation in the country is under control,” said Chemodanova.

Earlier it was reported that in Gomel, law enforcement agencies used tear gas and stun grenades against participants in an unauthorized protest action. The report of the Main Internal Affairs Directorate of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee spoke about isolated cases of the use of noise grenades.

Protest actions have been taking place in Belarus since August 9, they began after the presidential elections. Lukashenka was secretly inaugurated on September 23, the ceremony was not announced in advance, and it was not broadcast on TV.