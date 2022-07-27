Supporters of influential Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr broke into the high-security green zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad today to enforce political reforms. Government institutions, embassies and parliament are located in that zone. Despite police crackdowns with tear gas, some managed to enter the parliament building.
