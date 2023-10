Police block access to the Schemengees bar, where a man opened fire on several people, this Wednesday (25), in Lewiston, in the State of Maine | Photo: EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Hundreds of agents from various police forces continued this Thursday (26) the search for Robert Card, 40, the main suspect of carrying out two shooting attacks in the city of Lewinston, in the state of Maine, in the United States.

The shooter’s actions left at least 22 dead and dozens injured, according to the American press. The number of victims is still uncertain, as no official data has been released.

Police forces in Lewinston and several adjacent towns have asked residents to stay at home as they continue to search for the main suspect in the attack.

Several school districts in the state, including Portland, the most populous city, decided to suspend classes this Thursday (26).

In turn, several federal government agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, joined the search for the fugitive, according to national press reports.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released several images of the suspect yesterday, showing a man with an assault rifle entering a bowling alley.

According to local authorities, at least two shootings occurred on Wednesday night (25), around 6:56 pm (local time, 7:56 pm Brasília), with “several fatalities” in the city of Lewiston.

The events took place at a bowling alley and a bar in the city, which is the second largest in the state, with around 40 thousand inhabitants.

If the death toll is officially confirmed, it would be the deadliest shooting so far this year in the United States.