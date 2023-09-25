Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

The media repeatedly reports about seagull attacks. The birds are considered particularly aggressive in Venice – now warnings are intended to help.

Venice – The city on the water is one of the most popular and beautiful cities in northern Italy. Every year millions of tourists flock to the romantic city with its 418 bridges, 160 canals and 118 islands. However, Venice is once again threatened with being classified as an endangered world heritage site. To handle the onslaught, Tourists will have to pay an entrance fee from 2024. But the Italian lagoon city has also been plagued by a plague of seagulls for a long time.

Seagull problem in Venice: Notes with warnings should help

Once it was the pigeons, but for several years now another bird has been causing discontent and headaches among the Venetians. Italian media repeatedly report on aggressive seagulls that attack tourists and snatch food out of their hands. The Italian daily described him as “intelligent and unscrupulous”. La Republica already the ravenous birds. A nuisance, especially for the city’s hotels – because they are bad for business. Some hotel guests have even been equipped with water pistols, the daily newspaper reports Il Giornale – so far with little success.

Now the city is trying another measure. Hundreds of notes and posters warning “Attenzione ai gabbiani” (Beware of the seagulls) have been posted on waste bins in Venice, the Italian news agency reports Ansa. The request is addressed especially to foreign holidaymakers who are urged not to leave any rubbish behind or to sit on the floor with food.

Despite many campaigns, it has repeatedly happened in the past that seagulls are fed leftover food. Some rules apply in the lagoon citywhich could be expensive if ignored. But there are also bizarre laws in other cities in Italy that you should know.

Warning notices in Venice at tourist hotspots, but also at the cemetery

According to the Italian news agency, the notes on the containers are an initiative of the municipality and Veritas, the municipal waste disposal company. “We want to make it clear to tourists and residents that you need to be careful to prevent seagulls from hurting someone,” explains Veritas.

The posters were placed on trash cans in the busiest areas of Venice, where seagull presence is also highest: the train station, Piazzale Roma and the Marciana district. But also in the cemetery, where they often nest and are therefore more aggressive towards people who approach their young.

Hundreds of signs hang all over Venice warning of seagulls. © Wirestock / viennaslide / Imago (montage)

Problem in Venice with the “city animal”: Seagulls are becoming more and more familiar with people

“The seagull has only been an urban animal for a few decades because it has found a good supply of food there,” explains the ornithologist at the Natural History Museum of Venice, Mauro Bon, to the Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera. According to the expert, since Veritas began solving the waste problem and banning it, “certain innate behaviors to find food have increased.” This includes kleptoparasitism, the natural habit of birds to attack other birds in order to steal food from their mouths, and this now also applies to humans.

“The seagull becomes more and more familiar with the people near whom it is born and grows up. These two elements have led to an increase in attacks,” said Bon. (Vivian Werg)