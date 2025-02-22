Hundreds of people protest against a rally of the German ultra -right: “Every Berlin hates AFD”

Hundreds of people have concentrated this Saturday to protest against the end of the campaign of the ultra -rightist alternative for Germany (AFD) in the Hohenschönhausen neighborhood, in the east of Berlin.

In the midst of a great police deployment, the attendees were large, convened by anti -fascist groups, they have traveled the streets of the neighborhood chanting slogans such as “All Berlin hates AFD” and “High say, clear say, refugees are welcome here.”

The Ultra party can be second in federal elections this Sunday. The protest and rally have taken place in the district of Lichtenberg, the scene of a adjusted battle between the AFD candidate, the ultraconservator Beatrix von Storch, and Die Linke’s candidate, Ines Schwerdtner, leader of the leftist formation, which is tracing in the polls and has traditionally won in this part of Berlin.

“We are all anti -fascists,” the attendees shouted, mostly young, during a march that has elapsed without incident. After touring several apples, they have gathered in front of the stage where the rally has taken place, along with militants of left -wing games that hurry the last hours before to distribute brochures.

When AFD candidate has appeared, the crowd has chanted in unison, in Spanish: “Antifascist alert!” On the other side of the police cordon, Beatrix von Storch has responded to the boos making the gesture of a heart with the hands. Meanwhile, AFD followers waited in front of the stage with German flags.

Under the slogan “No to the AFD!”, A call for anti -fascist groups had called to protest against the ultra rally this Saturday, one day of the elections. “In recent weeks, AFD groups of all Berlin have arrived in the district to distribute brochures and place posters.” They denounce that AFD “has focused entirely on agitation against new refugee accommodations” in the district. “But the social problems of our neighborhoods will not be solved with isolation and exclusion. Yes, there are very few places in schools and nurseries and medical care could also be better. But the solution cannot be kick down. ”





“People who are new in the district is not the problem. The problem is years of wrong district, municipal and federal policies that have not addressed social concerns and ruined the health system with austerity measures.

AFD will not change any of that, ”says the call. ”Beatrix von Storch has nothing to do with Lichtenberg or Hohenschönhause. She definitely does not represent our interests and does not know our problems in the district. ”