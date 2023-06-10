“Lenta.ru” publishes the history of the meme “And American burgers are dearer to me than the Motherland”

Recently, in social networks, you can often see memes in which actors, politicians and other famous personalities admit that some thing or phenomenon is more precious to them than another. Thus, netizens sneer at movie plots, historical events, famous personalities and more. The basis for the trend was the post-ironic meme “And American burgers are dearer to me than the Motherland” with the hero of the video game Five Nights at Freddy’s (“Five Nights at Freddy’s”).

Where did the meme “And American burgers are dearer to me than the Motherland”

The story of the meme originates from an image in which a robotic bear monster with glowing eyes holds a burger in its clawed paw and seems to be preparing to bite off from it with a mouth full of sharp teeth. “And American burgers are dearer to me than the Motherland,” the creature seems to declare. In the upper right corner of the frame, the McDonald’s logo is eloquently listed.

For an ordinary middle-aged person, the picture is unlikely to say much. But for millennials raising children, the creature in the image will certainly seem familiar, not to mention the younger generation. Toothy monster – bear-animatronic from the Five Nights at Freddy’s (aka FNAF) game franchise, popular with children and teenagers.

Image: memepedia.ru

Original frame with animatronic is poster of the fourth part of the game, on which someone photoshopped a burger, the inscription and the McDonald’s logo. It is difficult to track the appearance of the edited picture on the network, but in November 2022 it was already attended on VKontakte and could have been created even earlier.

Outraged grandma, chak-chak and pizza

In mid-May, the bear meme got a rebirth. Users of social networks and public began to distribute a screenshot of allegedly real correspondence in WhatsApp, according to which, for the sake of laughter, someone sent his grandmother a meme with an animatronic ready to betray the Motherland for the sake of overseas fast food. The elderly woman did not appreciate the humor. “*** [сволочь]”, she answered succinctly, calling obscenely either her grandson-joker, or an insufficiently patriotic monster.

Despite the lack of evidence of the authenticity of the correspondence, and the obviously ironic nature of what is happening, in some communities in social networks even arose mini-discussions about love for foreign food and respect for one’s own country. “Well, what is grandma wrong about? Absolutely garbage food”, “Burgers are quite tasty, but putting them above their homeland is real *** [плохой поступок]”, commentators wrote.

Image: memepedia.ru

And soon the bear spoke from the meme. Thanks to the user TikTok, who voiced the frame, the gourmet animatronic loudly declared his love for burgers. This was followed by other creativity: in some videos, the monster was forced to move, in others, the rest of the FNAF heroes talked about taste preferences. It turned out that in addition to burgers, the characters of the game enjoy Italian pizza, Georgian khinkali, Japanese rolls, Kazakh beshbarmak, as well as Tatar chak-chak and other dishes.

new life meme

The meme with absurd content was subsequently modified to a less specific format – the universal phrase “And I value X more than Y,” with which you can both joke about some phenomenon and talk about your everyday problems with humor. “And to me“ The Word of the Shepherd ”is more expensive than Disney cartoons”, “And it’s more expensive for me to maintain mental health than to answer 248 unread messages”, “And to me“ Good Cola ”is more expensive than moderately severe chronic erosive colitis,” users wrote Twitter. At the same time, the format has already become popular with a wider audience.

Characters from movies and cartoons also began to be taken as the basis. For example, the main character of “Fight Club” in the meme declaredthat appreciates the consumer society more freedom, and the lion Alex from “Madagascar” preferred american zoo africa.

It came to historical events: the phrase “And American burgers are dearer to me than the Motherland” invested in the mouth of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin at the opening of McDonald’s in Moscow. “And to me the solidarity of class-conscious proletarians is dearer than the brotherhood of peoples,” speaks in another post, the poet Vladimir Mayakovsky. In addition, with the help of the format, netizens remembered old and beloved memes.

What is Five Nights at Freddy’s game

Five Nights at Freddy’s is an indie horror game created by American developer Scott Cawthon and released in 2014. Its plot revolves around a pizzeria, where the main character gets a job as a night guard.

The main threat in the game is the animatronics located in the pizzeria, which, as the protagonist soon finds out, move freely around the territory at night. If they see a guard outside office hours, they won’t recognize him as a human and will kill him. The player’s task is to survive, defending himself from the animatronics by closing the doors.

Gamers and critics praised the game, and it received more than a dozen sequels – both canonical and spin-offs. The characters of the game, including animatronics, have become an important part of the Internet and pop culture, the heroes of books, numerous videos, art and fan fiction. At the same time, the love for the universe of the youngest audience caused concern and discussion among parents and educators, who believe that screamers and the creepy atmosphere of a video game negatively affect the nervous system of young children.