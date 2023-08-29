Hundreds of people -800 according to data from the Government Delegation of Madrid- have gathered this Monday in the capital in support of the player Jenni Hermoso after the controversy of the kiss of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales. Thus, to the cry of “Jenni sister, here is your herd”, “it is not a peak, it is an aggression” and with the color purple as the protagonist they have called for “a sport free of sexist violence”.

Callao has been the setting chosen for the concentration, convened by the 8M Commission of the feminist movement in Madrid and attended by political representatives such as the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, the acting Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the Minister of Education and On-the-job training, Pilar Alegría.

«Rubiales disqualification forever», «for a feminist sport», «with you Jenni», Without consent is aggression« or »#SeAcabó« ​​are some of the phrases that have been read on the posters of some of the protesters.

Yolanda Díaz in concentration.



«We want to vindicate the role of the soccer players who have been world champions, so that it does not remain in the background. All of them, both those of the current team and those that have come after them, have been asking for structural changes in the federation for years, as if exposing all these abuses and asking for real measures. They have managed to get society to respond to one knowing that it is an aggression, ”assured one of the spokespersons for the 8M Commission before the media, Íria González.

“The streets and the courts are also ours,” concluded his partner, Arancha López.

Likewise, the Acting Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, attended the event, where, in statements collected by Europa Press, she expressed her support for Hermoso: “We are here so that Jenni knows that she is not alone and so that all women know what they have to do in the event of any sexual violence. We are conceiving a country free of sexist violence.