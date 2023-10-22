Sunday, October 22, 2023, 3:51 p.m.



The XV march of hope against cancer with hundreds of participants toured the streets of Archena this Sunday in a day of mass participation.

During the reading of a manifesto, Rosario Nieto, president of the Spanish Association against Cancer of Archena, stated that “more research means more life and less cancer” while conveying “all her affection to the people who fight against this disease.” disease”. Likewise, she valued the support of patients by their families and health personnel.

Finally, Mari Carmen Alcolea, councilor for family and diversity, Alcolea, thanked the Cancer Association for its work. «An entity – he said – of reference in the fight against the disease that integrates patients, families, volunteers and professionals who work together to prevent, raise awareness, accompany affected people and finance oncological research projects that allow better diagnosis and cancer treatment.