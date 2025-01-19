Hundreds of Israelis paid tribute to the baby this Saturday in Tel Aviv Kfir Bibasthe youngest hostage kidnapped by Hamas, coinciding with his second birthday and on the eve of the entry into force of the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the first three Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Little Kfir was kidnapped with just nine months life of Kibbutz Nir Oz during the massacre of October 7, 2023 with his parents, Shiri and Yarden Bibas, and his five-year-old brother Ariel. The state of the family has remained a mystery since then.

Jimmy Miller, cousin of the Argentine-Israeli Shiri Bibas, participated this Saturday in the rally held in the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, where he regretted in statements to the Efe agency that, for the second consecutive year, little Kfir had celebrated his birthday in captivity.

“I never thought we would reach their second anniversary here,” he said of the baby, who according to the Islamist group is not still alive. “He’s still there in that place, we don’t know what their situation is (…) instead of being here with his family, friends and grandparents.”

Friends and family of baby Kfir Bibas, a Hamas hostage in Gaza, during the demonstration this Saturday in Tel Aviv to ask for his return home. AP/Lapresse

During the rally, many of the protesters came with stuffed elephants in honor of Kfir and they placed a huge banner with the image of the little one over the heads of the people in the square.

Protesters who gathered in Tel Aviv paid tribute to baby Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage kidnapped by Hamas. AP/Lapresse

Kfir’s photographs have been mixed with posters with the faces of other Hamas captives and orange and yellow balloonsthe color associated with the protest movement of the relatives, which at one point during the protest they released into the air.

The protesters have released yellow balloons into the air, the color associated with the protest movement of the relatives of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas. AP/Lapresse

The families and friends of the Israeli hostages have lived with fear and mistrust the last hours before the entry into force of the ceasefire, which was delayed a few hours until 11:15 local time (10:15 Spanish peninsular time), after the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, demanded that Hamas know the names of the first three hostages to be able to implement the first phase of the truce.

At the demonstration held in Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel, thousands of people asked Netanyahu to advance the second phase negotiations, and not to restart the war before all the 94 hostages are home. “It is not enough to bring the first three or to the first 30 (captives). We have to bring them all,” defended former hostage Luis Har, whom the Israeli Army freed in Rafah in a rescue operation in February of last year after 265 days of kidnapping.