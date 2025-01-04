Hundreds of people, including the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, and the president of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, They have paid tribute in the burning chapel at the Consolat de Mar de Palma to the two-time president of the Government Francesc Antich, who died of cancer on January 2 at the age of 66.

Ministers of the two cabinets he presided over, other former regional presidents and the main authorities of the islands They have come to express their regret to the burning chapel installed in the Consolat de Mar, headquarters of the regional executive, as well as business and union representatives and ordinary citizens who have shown their respect after waiting to enter Passeig Sagrera.

Armengol and Prohens have opened the book of condolences and have offered their condolences to Antich’s widow, Concha García, his children, his mother and sister, and other relatives, before the coffin with the remains of the former president. Upon arriving at the Consolat de Mar, Concha García dedicated some words of affection to her husband: “He has been the best companion you can find in life, a sincere, honest and loving person. “We loved him very much.”

The president of Congress and general secretary of the PSIB-PSOE, Francina Armengol, has committed to maintaining his legacy. “The socialists of the Balearic Islands and myself we will be loyal to everything he has taught us and we will continue doing what he wanted, which is to fight for a much more just society,” he said.

The president of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, of the PP, has also highlighted his legacy on a day in which “there are no political colors, there are no ideologies; just a single voice of comfort and sadness to say goodbye to Antich.”

Those who were Health Ministers in their two terms, Aina Salom and Vicenç Thomás, the former Vice President Pere Sampol and the former Ministers Carles Manera, Nanda Caro and Margalida Rosselló attended, among others. Also the president of the Government between 1983 and 1995, Gabriel Cañellas (PP), who said that Antich was a great person. The former presidents of the Government Cristòfol Soler and José Ramón Bauzá also participated in the minute of silence dedicated to his memory.

On behalf of the Bishopric of Mallorca, since the bishop was off the island, the vicar general, Josep Adrover, and other members of the curia attended the funeral chapel, which will remain open until 8 p.m. The Government has decreed two days of official mourning starting this noon, during which the flags of the regional executive and Consell de Mallorca buildings will fly at half-mast.