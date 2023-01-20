Home page World

From: Christina Denk

A fire broke out in a shantytown near the wealthy Gangnam district. 500 people had to be evacuated. © Baek Dong-Hyun/dpa

A fire broke out in a slum in Seoul in the morning. The houses are often only made of plywood or vinyl panels. Videos on Twitter show the extent.

Seoul – High columns of smoke and flames, firefighting planes and firefighters in the clouds of smoke. These pictures came from Seoul early in the morning. Dozens of houses burned down in a shanty town in the South Korean metropolis. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated. Videos are circulating on Twitter showing the fires from afar.

Seoul fire: 500 people evacuated from flames in shanty town

Dozens of dwellings in the Guryong settlement in the south of the capital burned down in the fire early Friday morning (local time), South Korean broadcasters and the national news agency Yonhap reported, citing the fire department. It was initially unclear whether people were injured.

About 500 people were evacuated from the flames. According to reports, there were more than 660 households in the village. Most of the dwellings were erected makeshift. Many of them are made of plywood or vinyl panels with partially brick walls. It was not immediately known why the fire broke out.

Flames in Seoul: Settlement caught on fire is right next to “rich district” Gangnam

According to Yonhap, the Guryong shanty town where the shelters burned down early Friday morning (local time) is the last remaining shanty town in Seoul. The settlement in the South Korean metropolis is located in the immediate vicinity of the Gangnam district, known as the “rich district”. It was created in the 1980s when poorer residents had to leave their homes as a result of large-scale urban development projects.

Firefighters are on duty at the source of the fire in Seoul. Numerous houses burned down and 500 people had to be evacuated. © Ahn Young-Joon/dpa

