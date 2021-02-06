Image of the request for a hand held this Saturday in Espinardo.

Hundreds of people gathered this Saturday afternoon in the Espinardo neighborhood of Espinardo, in Murcia, to celebrate a request for a hand among residents of the area. The current situation of extreme alert due to the coronavirus pandemic was not an impediment for a large crowd to gather in the neighborhood’s Solidarity Square, where guests began to arrive at noon.

112 received a barrage of calls from neighbors who were witnesses to the celebration and were astonished at the large number of people who remained together, without keeping a safe distance, and without wearing a mask.

This is the second request for a hand that generates an accumulation of people in the streets of the Holy Spirit in just one month. On January 16, the National Police had to deploy through the accesses to the area to prevent another celebration.