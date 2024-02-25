Abdullah Abu Deif (Gaza)

Hunger prompted hundreds of Palestinians to flee the northern Gaza Strip, while the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) confirmed that thousands of children suffer from malnutrition and do not have access to adequate water.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in the Palestinian Strip, where about 2.2 million people, the vast majority of its population, are at risk of “mass starvation,” according to the United Nations.

The entry of aid into Gaza is subject to Israeli approval, and scarce humanitarian support reaches the Strip mainly through the Rafah crossing, but transporting aid to northern Gaza is fraught with risks.

Ammar Ammar, spokesman for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), revealed that 70% of the victims in the Gaza Strip are children and women, as residents live in inhumane conditions with scarcity of drinking water, lack of food, and poor sanitation, in addition to the accumulation of mountains of waste.

Ammar said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there are more than 17,000 children in Gaza who are unaccompanied or separated from their families due to the continuous bombing, and this percentage represents one percent of the total number of displaced people, who number approximately 1.7 million people.

He added that thousands of children suffer from malnutrition and diseases and do not receive sufficient quantities of water, as the child receives less than two liters per day for all needs, which is less than what is required and recommended by international organizations for survival, which has led to the spread of diseases, especially those transmitted through… Water, and cases of acute diarrhea have increased significantly by four thousand percent compared to the situation before the war.

The UN spokesman explained that there is a significant deterioration in the living conditions of Gaza’s children, and if this deterioration continues, deaths may occur as a result of poor living and humanitarian conditions that exceed the number of deaths as a result of the bombing, as all services are witnessing a major collapse.