CNN: Nearly 500 people evacuated due to fire in one of Seoul’s last slums

About 500 people were evacuated due to a fire in the village of Guren, one of the last remaining slums in Seoul. About it informs CNN.

It is specified that the fire broke out on Friday, January 20, at 6:28 local time. Firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes later. At the moment, there have been no reports of casualties or deaths, the TV channel notes.

According to preliminary estimates, about 60 houses burned to the ground. More than 800 first responders, including firefighters and police, are on the scene. Ten helicopters are involved in extinguishing.

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol was notified of what was happening. He urged local authorities to make every effort to mobilize all available firefighters and equipment.

In 2015, a major fire broke out in the slums of the capital of South Africa, Cape Town. In a few hours, about 800 shacks were destroyed by fire, as a result of which about four thousand people were left without a roof over their heads.