«Without rights there is no health». This is the motto under which hundreds of citizens summoned by the platforms have gathered this Saturday morning Social Shock Plan Y Marches of Dignity, who took to the streets in six municipalities of the Region in defense of the public health, public sectors and against privatizations and cuts in rights. The protests have been carried out in Murcia on Avenida Independiente Jorge Palacios, in front of the Reina Sofía hospital; in Cartagena, on Paseo Alfonso XIII in front of the Rosell hospital door; in Lorca, in the Plaza de España, where it is in the Town Hall, as in Molina and in Bullas and in Yecla in the Plaza Mayor, where the Consistory is also located.

The spokesmen for the Marches for Dignity warned that social groups are observing with concern “the situation of the government, which has become a problem, with the embarrassing spectacle of the motion of censure”. A government, they regretted, that »is maintained thanks to people who have left their parties and who, to maintain the armchair, continue to be in a government that lacks ethics, that is not an example for the people and that does not see the real problems of the society”. At the end of the concentrations, a manifesto was read in which the platforms demand that people be the center of the health system and Primary Care the fundamental basis of it, “the only way to guarantee sustainability and efficiency”

The spokespersons denounced the “decades of precarious health benefits and working conditions of workers and that the pandemic has exposed the weakness of the health system due to privatizations, the scarce staffing, as well as the null assessment of the opinions of professionals and users, these being only numbers for the regional Administration »

Finally, they wanted to recall that «this health, economic and social crisis has had other collateral effects and fundamentally in the Region of Murcia, the loss of democratic quality, as well as employment, wages, housing, education, culture, equality, the environment and social policies, which have been seen or cut or directly violated to maintain the economic benefit of a few on the backs of the people of Murcia ”.

The spokesperson for Podemos in the Region of Murcia, María Marín, participated in the Cartagena call, together with the Rosell hospital, to denounce that “a the doors of the fourth wave, we continue without budgets and without the reinforcements for the health system to cope with a possible growth of cases ”. Marín denounced that while “we continue with budgets designed in 2019, which contain cuts in sanitary material and which were made before the start of the pandemic, being clearly insufficient”, Partido Popular and Vox “continue with their market of armchairs and dedicate all their efforts to impose the parental pin or defend silvestrism. ‘ The deputy recalled that of the 1583 deaths from the covid in the Region of Murcia, more than a thousand correspond to the third wave, something that in her opinion “is the result of a system at the limit due to the lack of foresight and political will.” .

The deputy recalled that from Podemos in November they promoted “a series of measures such as the reinforcement of primary care and the creation of a network of municipal Covid points linked to our health centers, something that, despite being approved by the majority of the Regional Assembly, was not developed by the regional government.