Hundreds of people have gathered this Saturday in the Place de la République in Paris to protest the shooting recorded on Friday by an armed man in a Kurdish cultural center and which resulted in the death of three people.

The rally, organized by the Kurdish Democratic Council (CDK), sought to express their rejection of the attack against whom they defined as “Kurdish militants”, although there is still no official information on the identity of those killed.

During the demonstration, numerous red flags of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were observed, other purple ones in memory of three Kurdish women murdered in 2013, also in Paris, and other yellow flags with the face of the Kurdistan leader, Abdullah Ocalan, according to the BFM TV chain.

Likewise, the headquarters of the City Council of the 10th district of Paris, the area of ​​the capital where the shooting occurred, has removed the French flag from its facade and instead has raised the Kurdish banner “in tribute to the victims.”

In fact, the mayoress of the 10th district, Alexandra Cordebard, has assured on her Twitter profile that the corporation is “together with the Kurds of France”, and they are paying tribute this Saturday to the victims of the “racist attack perpetrated on Rue Enghien”. .

incidents



Although the concentration has developed peacefully, after 1:00 p.m. there have been clashes in the vicinity of the Plaza de la República between protesters and police officers.

According to BFM TV, some protesters have attacked security agents with small projectiles, and have even thrown street furniture. The police, for their part, have responded with the use of tear gas.

However, the tension of some attendees with the Police has not been shared by the protesters as a whole, who have even come to stand between one another, forming a human chain also made up of members of the Kurdish Democratic Council.

After this episode of violence, the organizers of the demonstration have decided to end the concentration ahead of schedule. The march had to advance towards the Bastille, an area where there have been clashes.

From the Kurdish Democratic Council they have denounced that tempers have caught fire when a group of “provocateurs” has gone aboard a car next to the demonstration and showing the Turkish flag through the windows and making the gesture of the ‘Grey Wolves’.

‘Grey Wolves’ is a Turkish ultranationalist racist organization and extremely hostile to the Kurdish community. The French authorities ordered its dissolution in 2020, considering it an extreme right-wing organization. His kindred make a hand gesture by raising the index and little fingers and bringing the rest of the fingers together.

Subsequently, a large part of the attendees have returned to Enghien street to continue, again in a calm atmosphere, with the tributes to the deceased, as planned before the small disturbances.

After 3:00 p.m., the Plaza de la República had already returned to normality and there were hardly any protesters present, although the important police force was still deployed.