Hundreds of people demonstrate in Madrid against the ceasefire in Palestine: “Let Israel pay for what it has done”

Several hundred people have demanded an end to the massacre that Israel is perpetrating in Palestine in a protest that passed through the center of Madrid. As in 100 other cities in Spain, the Solidarity Network against the Occupation of Palestine (Rescop) has called for mobilization just the day before the expected ceasefire is imposed by Israel, which will come into force at 7:30 a.m. this Sunday, January 19.

When the official number of murdered people in Palestine approaches 50,000 victims, protesters have called for an arms embargo on Israel and the end of any type of relationship. They have also demanded that the Spanish Government “end the immobility that has characterized it and has made it establish itself as a passive actor in the face of the genocide.”

This was stated by Hania Faydi, spokesperson for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) of Madrid, an entity integrated into Rescop, moment before starting the march. A few minutes later, around 6:00 p.m., the header began to move from the Plaza de Cibeles. A single message opened the demonstration: “Stop the genocide in Palestine. Long live the struggle of the Palestinian people!” Behind, hundreds of voices shouted chants such as “Boycott Israel!”, “Palestine will win from the river to the sea,” and “the stolen lands will be recovered.”

“The more immobility there is on the part of the Spanish Government, the more Rescop will take to the streets,” Faydi announced. This activist has criticized that the Executive led by Pedro Sánchez, “which boasts democratic values ​​and respect for Human Rights, has not implemented any measure that has materialized in an attempt to stop the Palestinian genocide.”