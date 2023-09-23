“With a bike, not a step back” is the motto chosen for the second Bike Festival that was organized in Elche this Saturday morning with the participation of more than 500 people – according to estimates from the Elche Local Police – among bicycle users. , skaters or men and women from Elche who have decided to continue the march on foot. The protest is part of the European Mobility Week where the organizing associations, Margalló Ecologistes en Acció and Elx en Bici, as well as more than thirty groups and associations that have joined the movement, seek to demand improvements in cycling infrastructure in Elche (Alicante) after the Popular Party and Vox, in their one hundred days of mandate that ends next Monday, have already dismantled two bike lanes that served to link neighborhoods and to form the inner cycling ring of the city.

The march started at ten in the morning from Plaza Barcelona in the Carrús neighborhood of Elche to the center, traveling along some of the bike lanes that were built during the previous legislature of the Socialist Party and Compromís. Juan Carlos I Avenue has also been used, in the opposite direction, where until the beginning of September there was a bidirectional bike lane that PP and Vox decided to dismantle based on a report from the Local Police in which it was warned that security was compromised. of cyclists through “cross accesses”.

A document that also states that in a year and a half there have been ten minor accidents. As an alternative, the municipal government has implemented cycle streets that Margalló’s representative in the call, Fernando Sáez, warns that “they are not safe” because they are forced to circulate between cars. Sáez has indicated that the city council has called them next Friday to the Mobility Table where they hope to have the opportunity to present their proposals as users of these infrastructures.

Even so, the mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, continues to point out that this call is a political demonstration for which he holds Compromís per Elx, which is one of the participating groups, directly responsible. Ruz indicates that they respect the protest, but that they are fulfilling their electoral promise and the “Agreement for Elche” by signing with Vox. Furthermore, he remembers that this government received support at the polls from the people of Elche who demanded that, among other things, they dismantle bike lanes. Therefore, he assures that they will continue making decisions for “sustainable and rational mobility.”

One of the bike protesters this Saturday in Elche.

Along the same lines, the partner of the local executive, the spokesperson for Vox, Aurora Rodil, maintains that they believe in the freedom of mobility of vehicles, as well as in the right to demonstrate, although she also points to Compromís as promoters of the call. In this regard, the spokesperson for the formation in Elche and former head of Mobility, Esther Díez, recalled that the protest is organized by Margalló and that they are people who do not need anyone to harangue them to show their discomfort with the policies developed in these hundred days by PP and Vox at the head of the Elche city council, which have already been echoed internationally in media such as Guardian placing the city “on the map of shame,” says Díez. For his part, the spokesperson for the call, Fernando Sáez, also indicates that they are “people of the people” who engage in politics, but that the demonstration is not “orchestrated” by any political party.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The convening cycling groups and member associations continue to demand that bike lanes be built segregated from motor vehicles because they consider it to be the safest way to circulate. They remember that when there are “black spots” on the road, the sections are not eliminated, but rather security is reinforced. This is what they understand that PP and Vox should have done in Juan Carlos I or on José María Buck street where a bike lane was also dismantled at the beginning of September based on the report from the Local Police. Regarding this, Compromís has already requested that the technical criteria on which they have been based to prepare the document be provided.

In addition, they have requested the police report that guarantees safety on the cycle paths that have been put in place as an alternative. Something that, according to the Compromís spokesperson, the Mobility Councilor, Claudio Guilabert, acknowledged at the corresponding table did not exist. However, the mayor, Pablo Ruz, pointed out in an interview on Radio Elche Cadena SER, in this sense, that this information is already included in the first document prepared by the Local Police. But, the truth is that in that file, of just nine pages, no mention is made of alternatives. The Compromís spokesperson reproaches PP and Vox for the fact that in recent years they have been demanding a police report on the bike lanes and that now they do not have that document to install the cycle lanes.