Hundreds of members of indigenous peoples from northern Argentina arrived in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to demonstrate against the express reform of the Constitution of the province of Jujuy, approved at the end of June. The protesters denounce that the new text was not consulted with the public, that it criminalizes the right to protest and that it ignores the voice of the peoples of the region regarding the use of the lands they inhabit in an area that is the center of mining exploitation. and lithium. After traveling more than 1,500 kilometers on foot and in vehicles for a week, this Tuesday they marched through the streets of Buenos Aires to demand that the Supreme Court declare the reform unconstitutional and that Congress “take measures for federal intervention in the province of Jujuy”.

The group began marching a week ago from Puna and La Quebrada, in the north of the country; they passed through San Salvador de Jujuy, the capital of the province, and crossed Salta, Tucumán, Catamarca, Santiago del Estero, Córdoba and Rosario until they reached the Argentine capital. The march on Tuesday, August 1, Pachamama Day, has been led by the oldest women from different communities in the province. Behind, hundreds of people had formed a column of almost 300 meters that crossed the center of Buenos Aires. At the far end of the line were unions and other social and political organizations.

The protesters have chanted slogans such as “Down with the reform, up with the rights” or “Out with Morales”, in reference to Gerardo Morales, who has governed the province since 2015 by the center-right alliance Together for Change and promoted the controversial reform. Morales convinced part of the local Peronism to vote on the new text and managed to approve it in less than a month. Later, the police repressed people who had been protesting for weeks in different parts of the province. The moment of greatest violence occurred outside the gates of the Legislature, where some protesters tore down fences, threw stones and Molotov cocktails, and the security forces responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

“Since we cannot make claims there [en Jujuy] So we decided to go for a walk towards Buenos Aires. We want to make the situation that we are going through in our province go viral,” said Victoria Colque, a 70-year-old Koya cacique, during the march this Tuesday. “This raid It was organized because we had been suffering many irregularities”, he added. The raid is a march of indigenous peoples from northern Argentina that was held for the first time in 1946 to bring demands to the national government, in Buenos Aires; the second was organized sixty years later, in 2006. This is the Third Raid for Peace that is going through the country.

Hundreds of people participated in the Raid for Peace. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

The center of the claims is in two articles of the new Constitution that were known when the project came to light. The first changes the right to demonstrate “without prior permission” for the right “to social peace and democratic coexistence” that prohibits blocking streets, routes and “any disturbance to the right to free movement of people.” The second incorporates “mechanisms and fast lanes” for eviction and considers occupation without consent a “serious violation of the right to property”; This point leaves the communities that live in an area of ​​mining exploitation and exploration at a disadvantage, who often do not have legal status or property records for the lands they inhabit.

“With this reform, the government is going for our natural resources, for our rights,” criticized Gertrude Gutiérrez, a 43-year-old merchant from a community in Humahuaca. “The greatest pain that we have,” she added, “is that [la reforma] He made us fight with our brothers.” She went out to demonstrate after the Constitution was approved in Jujuy and saw how other protesters were detained and hurt. That day, she was protesting on one side and her brother, a member of the security forces, was on the other. “He was sick too, it’s sad what we’ve been through,” she lamented. “Tears come to our eyes because we can’t believe what the governor did,” she added.

The consolation has come to him with the support that these days of march have received. Gutiérrez has recounted that along the way “many people” waited for them “with lodging and food.” While the raid advanced through the avenues of Buenos Aires this Tuesday towards the Obelisk, a monument that is the center of celebrations and national claims, other protesters have also joined the ranks and have swelled them. Wiphala flags have been waved and wind instruments and drums have been heard, and songs with lyrics like this: “In Jujuy we have a dictator. Morales is called and has no heart.

Morales, who in addition to governing the province is a candidate for vice president in a formula that integrates with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, has remained firm in the defense of the constitutional reform and has accused the Peronist government of Alberto Fernández of being behind “the extreme violence that is being lived in Jujuy”. After the repression in the province, Morales received the unanimous support of the coalition that he is part of. “Our commitment (…) is to repudiate any form of political violence that threatens the democratic sovereignty of the people and the institutions of the Republic,” defended the heads of the parties that make up the country’s main opposition alliance in a statement.

The protesters walked towards the Obelisk of Buenos Aires. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

A young woman who did not want to say her name or give her age marched among the first on Tuesday and cried when talking about the animals she raises with her family. She traveled thousands of kilometers to continue demonstrating because she lives “surrounded by miners” and she is concerned that the new Constitution makes it easier for more exploitation and exploration to be authorized in the area. “We have less and less water and nobody takes charge. Currently, she has a bad smell because she is little and does not run through the river ”, she explained. She managed to bring water from the hill to the animals with a hose, but the situation, she says, gives her “a lot of suffering.”

The woman had gone out on the road to protest in June near her community. “I left the animals, my children got sick and I was demonstrating peacefully,” she recounted. “Brothers lost their eyes, they received many bullets, they were detained,” she added. She hopes that the demonstrators will be received by President Alberto Fernández, who repudiated the repression in June and ordered the intervention of the provincial Justicialista Party for the legislators’ support for a reform that it considers “violates rights and guarantees enshrined in the Magna Carta.” “We decided to come so that the president listens to us and protects us. If they do not give us an answer, we will go international ”, he said.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.