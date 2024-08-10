Ciudad Juarez.- Hundreds of parishioners gathered tonight for the great liturgical celebration to venerate Saint Lawrence, patron saint of the border people.

A procession that left the Alameda subdivision precedes the mass that will be officiated at 10 p.m. by Bishop José Guadalupe Torres Campos.

The devotion to the saint, who is considered an example of faith, strength and generosity, year after year brings together thousands of faithful who come from different parts of the city to give thanks for the favor granted. Many devotees come to give thanks for the miracle of faith that they attribute to Saint Lawrence.

One of them is Luz Gutiérrez, a 79-year-old woman born in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, who migrated to Juárez to work at the age of 18. She worked in El Paso for six years until she met her husband and they got married.

The Juarense has decided to go to the patron saint for 60 years without interruption to give thanks for the blessings granted, including keeping her family together.

Although she has already suffered the painful loss of her husband and a son due to diabetes, the believer assures that she will be here praying and giving thanks for as long as she can, said the woman who was accompanied by her daughter Yadira Franco.

The mass will be celebrated at 10 pm, while believers await the liturgical ceremony and watch the hundreds of matachines that year after year appear in this temple.

Parishioners have taken to the streets to observe the image of San Lorenzo, which is carried by a procession that left from the Todos Santos chapel, located in the Alameda neighborhood.