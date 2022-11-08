On October 29, Sergio Vázquez (his name has been changed to protect his identity), a 33-year-old lawyer, traveled more than 700 kilometers from Monterrey to attend a concert in Mexico City. He had bought the ticket from him more than three months in advance. It was not just any event, it was one that aligned with his neo-fascist ideology. The Empire Strikes Back, a clandestine concert in which five bands appeared — two Spanish and three Mexican — brought together more than 300 ultras in a wild night where hateful slogans were chanted and Nazism was defended. This is not the first time that far-right groups have organized such an event in the country, however, it is probably the one that has attracted the largest number of attendees.

Late at night, three men dressed in red were waiting at the doors of the small blue portal of the Pentathlon Hall, in the Santa María la Ribera neighborhood. It was the indicator of the place designated for the celebration of The Empire Strikes Back. To avoid mishaps, the location was kept secret until a day before the event. All attendees had to go through a rigorous security filter to enter the venue; their identity was verified with a QR code, an official identification and a long list of more than three hundred names. Inside the room, hundreds of men (most with shaved heads) and less than twenty women were waiting in the 90 square meters of the Pentathlon.

Dozens of men in red T-shirts with the word “security” emblazoned on their backs roamed the room keeping an eye on each member of the public. Although most of the attendees knew each other, the presence of the occasional stranger raised suspicions among the organizers. “See that guy over there at the beer stand? That is an anti-fascist. We have it well located. We don’t know how he bought the ticket from him or how he got in. We are just waiting for him to think of doing or saying something to break his mother and get him out of here, ”explains Vázquez as he points to a lone man next to the drink stall.

The neo-Nazis claimed to be discreet because they assure that they too are persecuted: “If there are 300 of us here, it is easy for 1,000 anti-fascists to join us out there who want to kill us. They come to break our events, they throw us molotov cocktails, and if we go alone down the street and we meet a small group of them, they will not hesitate to break the mother. Just as we know who they are, they also have us under surveillance.” The night ended without altercations and at the end of the concerts the camaraderie had already spread among them, no one was suspicious of the stranger, who had joined several groups, having previously exchanged their contacts on social networks to verify his identity.

The person in charge of first aid, during the performance of the band SunCity Skins in ‘The empire strikes back’.

The first three bands to take the stage were the Mexican SunCity Skins, Last Chance and Royal Aces Convicted. They began their presentations with the promise of delighting the public with “hard and nationalist” music. They performed songs with lyrics criticizing the world in which they live: “The new times are shit, where is the old school that did not hesitate to fight?”; and they went on to other more aggressive and discriminatory ones towards certain groups: “Fucking fagots who dirty my city, hang them up and burn them!” These three bands make up the RAC movement (Rock Against Communism in English, or in Spanish, rock against communism) in Mexico, and despite not having the recognition that the English and Spanish bands of this ideology have accumulated, they are achieving to be heard abroad.

“Alarm! Alarm! To the weapon I am a fascist, terror of the communist!,” shouted one of the vocalists in front of the hundreds of skinheads who hit their bodies with force against each other. There wasn’t a single person in the room who didn’t know the lyrics of Alarm!, a song that calls for the fight against “scoundrels” anarchists, independentists and communists.

The Nazi salute accompanied by the words “Sieg Heil” (German expression used in political meetings of the Third Reich, and which can be translated as “hail, long live, eternal victory”) gained presence as the night passed. Dozens of members of the public chanted it between songs, and even some of the musicians made the sign before leaving the stage. Given the heat accumulated in the room, the attendees began to remove their coats, revealing all kinds of tattoos on their necks and arms. Swastika designs, German phrases and the occasional portrait of Adolf Hitler abounded.

The National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), has assured that it has no record of the presence of neo-Nazi groups in the cities of Mexico, however, it recognizes “the existence of supremacist hate narratives, which incite various forms of violence” against different social groups. . “Although freedom of thought and conscience, the right to freedom of opinion and expression, as well as the right to freedom of assembly and association should not be restricted for any reason, the broadcast of these speeches does not justify the construction of organizations and the expansion of ideas that promote discrimination, hatred, persecution or incitement to violence against any group historically discriminated against in Mexico and anywhere in the world”, explains the deputy director of studies at Conapred, Vidal Emmanuel Cadena Mendez.

Neo-Nazi meetings in Mexico, as elsewhere, are conducted with the utmost discretion. On November 3, the Senate of the Republic approved a reform that sanctions up to three years in prison for anyone who spreads ideas based on racial superiority or hatred, or who, for racist reasons, incites to commit any act of violence. Among the arguments for the reform, it was stated that “in recent years throughout the world, there has been an alarming increase in speeches of hatred, racism and intolerance, many of them, even emanating from public figures, presidents or social leaders”.

fear of the Jewish community

In Mexico, where almost 60,000 Jews live, according to the latest census, there are no regrets about systematic attacks against them, but the most recent national survey on discrimination highlights religious beliefs as the second most common reason for offenses, only after the physical appearance. In the Jewish community they do not consider it to be a general trend, but they remain on their guard. Jaime Romanowsky, a Jewish specialist in genocide issues, said in an interview with EL PAÍS in May 2022, after the controversy generated by a Nazi-themed wedding held in the city of Tlaxcala: “Fortunately, there have been no massive outbreaks, they are isolated, but in any case we cannot allow this to happen and we must prevent it from growing”.

If you take into account what the neo-Nazis say, these racist groups seem to have some support in Mexico. The Mexican neo-Nazi Luis Garrido (his name has also been changed) explains that in the country the movement is divided into different groups, and mentions several, each with similar ideologies and objectives. Its goal is to create a “young, strong and superior values” nation, first in Mexico, and then “in the great homeland that is Ibero-America.” This group was one of the main promoters of the concert in the capital.

Everything related to this concert was spread with secrecy between groups and pages on social networks belonging to groups of the extreme right. There was no information in the media or on websites specialized in musical events. The poster was shared in such a way that it only reached the eyes of those with an affinity for neo-Nazism. Tickets could only be purchased through the website of the Editorial Heidelberg, an independent bookstore based in Monterrey that is dedicated to publishing and distributing titles that they call “difficult to access” and “persecuted, cursed or prohibited authors.” In its catalog you can find works such as the Manifesto for a European Renaissanceof the French philosopher and founder of the nouvelle droitAlain de Benoist, a diary of the Japanese Prime Minister during World War II, Hideki Tōjō, and a collection of speeches by Adolf Hitler, among many others.

The company Desperados Division has been in charge of organizing the concert. Her collaborators dedicated themselves to contacting each of the people who paid 1,580 pesos (80 dollars) per ticket by WhatsApp to register them on an access list, and send the location and a QR code a day before the appointment. Initially, they had planned to receive 150 people. However, due to the high demand and an express request from Eduardo Clavero, leader of the Punishment Battalion, the gang that headed the cartel, Desperados Division looked for a space to double the number of attendees. The company’s collaborators have refused to make statements to this newspaper.

Spanish fascists in Mexico

The date chosen for this concert was not a coincidence. On October 29, fascists commemorate the culmination of the March on Rome, which in 1922 marked the beginning of the Benito Mussolini regime in Italy. In addition, on this day the foundation of the Spanish Falange, the fascist party of José Antonio Primo de Rivera, ideological support of the Franco dictatorship, is commemorated.

Punishment Battalion is a group that was formed in the early nineties in the Alcalá-Meco prison, in the Community of Madrid. Its singer, guitarist and only active original member, Eduardo Clavero, was jailed for murdering a 19-year-old boy. The band has offered concerts since 1997 in Spain. Clavero, who is also a delegate of the neo-Nazi Alianza Nacional party in Malaga (Spain), had to serve a sentence again in 2018, after a concert in Sabadell in which he explicitly despised “any other group that is not the white man Spanish”, said the sentence.

The singer and guitarist of Batallón de Punishment, Eduardo Clavero, during his presentation in ‘The empire strikes back’.

