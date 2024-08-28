In Khimki, police found hundreds of “narcotic” dildos in an apartment

In Khimki, law enforcement officers found 200 “narcotic” dildos in an apartment. This is reported by REN TV.

According to the TV channel, the police came to search the house on 9th May Street, as there could be drug dealers there. A 33-year-old resident, a 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were detained in the apartment. They were storing sex toys with unusual fillings. The dildos contained an unknown substance. In addition, the owners of the apartment were storing scales and 80 marked packages with unknown contents.

The detainees are currently being interrogated at the police station.

