Hundreds of migrants, originally from Morocco, according to the EFE agency, tried to reach Spanish territory at dawn on Friday, May 21, through the fence that divides Morocco from the Spanish city of Melilla. Despite the deployment of the Spanish Army and the Civil Guard, around thirty of them have managed to jump over the fence and are in the custody of the Spanish authorities, until now in an unknown location.

The city of Melilla, a Spanish enclave in North Africa, saw during the early hours of Friday how a new group of migrants – of Moroccan nationality, according to the EFE agency – risked their lives again when trying to jump the fence of between 6 and 10 meters high, crowned with cutting concertinas, which separates the Spanish territory from that of Morocco.

About thirty of these migrants managed to enter Spanish territory despite the presence of the Army and the Civil Guard, forces in charge of security and migration control of this external border of the European Union. According to the Spanish news agency, the migrants are in the custody of the Spanish authorities without their whereabouts being known for the moment, although they indicate that none of them would be injured.

This episode of six crossing attempts at night is especially relevant as it is the first time that such a large group of Moroccan nationality has tried to cross the border irregularly. Until now, migrants used to come mostly from sub-Saharan countries.

A Spanish military man stands in front of Moroccan citizens, after thousands of Moroccans crossed the Spanish-Moroccan border on Monday, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. © Jon Nazca / Reuters

This new entry comes just five days after around 8,000 irregular migrants crossed the border to the other Spanish enclave in North Africa, the city of Ceuta, on foot and swam through Carajal beach, leaving images of exhaustion and helplessness when many of them were immediately returned to Moroccan territory, an action that, according to the Government of Spain, is allowed by the 1992 bilateral migration agreements with the North African country.

Up to 6,000 migrants returned to Morocco, according to official information

The latest official information from the Government of Spain indicates that up to 6,000 immigrants have been returned to Moroccan territory after having crossed into Ceuta. The agreement reached between both governments allows the return of people to Morocco with a maximum of 40 every two hours. The Spanish authorities also focus on the care of more than 800 minors.

According to the ‘Citizen Security Law’ of Spain, also known as the ‘Gag Law’, so-called “hot returns” are allowed – return of migrants to the territory through which they entered as soon as they step on Spanish soil without attending to the right upon request. asylum-, except in the case of minors or vulnerable groups such as the elderly or pregnant women, a law that was endorsed by the Spanish Constitutional Court in November 2020.







However, organizations such as Save the Children echoed images of alleged returns of minors and reminded the Spanish Executive of the illegality of such acts. This Friday the organization released a statement in this regard.

“Given the announcement by the Government of Spain of the speeding up of the repatriation protocols for Moroccan children who have crossed into Ceuta to reunite them with their families in origin, Save the Children recalls that it is essential that these reunions and returns take place do following an assessment of the best interests of each minor and not automatically, “says the organization.

Josep Borrell insists that the border with Morocco is European

In statements to Spanish public television, TVE, the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Spanish Josep Borrel, assured that “Spain is not alone”, that the border of Spain is the border of the Union Europe, which will mobilize “to help it as it did with Greece a few months ago.”

In the interview, he advocated that the Union create a package of measures to help regulate a migration that he called necessary, because otherwise he will have “a demographic gap” due to low birth rates. In his speech he also spoke of avoiding migratory flows “that are controlled and manipulated.”

These episodes of entry of irregular migrants to Spain respond to migration flows from Africa to Europe, but also to a blackmail from Morocco to its neighboring country by the reception of the leader of the polisario front, Brahim Ghali, in a Spanish hospital to be treated of Covid-19.







The response of the Spanish Executive has been to accelerate a departure of 30 million euros to Morocco so that it reinforces the police deployment on its border to control the migratory flow. A gesture that is part of the EU policy of outsourcing control of its borders, as is the case in other countries such as Libya or Turkey.

