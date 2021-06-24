Hundreds of unmarked graves have been found on the grounds of a former Indian school in the Canadian city of Kamloops. National Post…

At the end of May, the discovery of the buried remains of 215 children was reported.

“The horrifying and shocking find of hundreds of unmarked graves, many of which are believed to be for children, next to a former boarding school. Total amount [найденых останков] three times more than 215 graves discovered earlier, ”the text says.

It is noted that this is the largest unnamed burial in Canada.

The school operated from 1890-1978 and was one of the largest resident educational institutions in Canada. Up to 500 Indian children could be in it at the same time. According to former students, children regularly disappeared from the institution, but other students hoped that they had simply escaped.

In 1876, Canada passed the Indian Act, which authorized the seizure of indigenous lands for the needs of the federal government. Six years later, the document was supplemented with an amendment on the creation of special schools, which were called resident.

These educational institutions were run by the Catholic Church, and Indian children were forcibly taken there in order to integrate them into Canadian society. It is noted that many students have experienced physical, sexual and emotional abuse. In addition, the children were deprived of medical care. According to statistics, at least 4 thousand students have died from beatings and diseases for all the time in such schools.