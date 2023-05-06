Hundreds of millions of rubles in various currencies were arrested on bank accounts belonging to blogger Elena Blinovskaya and her husband. This is reported TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

“As part of the investigation of the criminal case against Elena Blinovskaya, law enforcement officers identified and arrested four bank accounts belonging to the accused, as well as two Blinovsky accounts that were opened in two metropolitan banks,” the agency’s interlocutor said. According to him, these six accounts were opened in such credit institutions as Russian Agricultural Bank JSC, Alfa-Bank JSC, Severgazbank JSC, Fora-Bank JSCB, and MTS Bank PJSC.

On Thursday, April 27, a criminal case was initiated against Blinovskaya on tax evasion in the amount of more than 918 million rubles and money laundering in the amount of more than 43 million rubles. The blogger was detained while trying to leave Russia. The court sent the businesswoman under house arrest. Blinovskaya’s husband was found to have 40 land plots and houses, which his wife transferred to him.